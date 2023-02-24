'Back to the Future' star Christopher Lloyd will be a guest at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — Great Scott! Motor City Comic Con has announced that Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd will be a guest at the upcoming event. Lloyd will be at the event May 20-21.

Autographs from Lloyd can be purchased for $120. A premium autograph (poster, Funko Pop!, etc.) can be purchased for $140, and a premium bulky autograph (hoverboard, jacket, etc.) can be purchased for $160. A photo op will be available for $125, and a selfie can be purchased for $120.

Lloyd played Doc Brown in the Back to the Future Trilogy, which was directed by Robert Zemeckis. In the film series, Doc turned a DMC DeLorean into a time machine. In the original film, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) uses the DeLorean to time travel from 1985 to 1955. While in the past, he finds a younger Doc Brown to help him get back to the 1980s. Marty also accidentally prevents his parents from falling in love, which puts his own existence into jeopardy. He then must help his father (Crispin Glover) get his mother (Lea Thompson) to fall in love with him. Marty also has to deal with the high school bully: Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson).

Back to the Future Part II was released in 1989, and Back to the Future Part III was released in 1990. Lloyd later reprised the role of Doc Brown in the live action segments of the Back to the Future animated series, which aired on CBS from 1991-1992. In animation, Doc Brown was voiced by Dan Castellaneta.

Lloyd also played the villain Judge Doom in the 1988 live action/animated film Who Framed Roger Rabbit, which was also directed by Zemeckis. In the film, cartoon star Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer) is framed for the murder of Marvin Acme (Stubby Kaye). Roger then turns to private investigator Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) to help him clear his name. Throughout the film, Judge Doom is trying to find Roger so that he can be executed for Acme’s murder.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit went on to be nominated for six Academy Awards. The success of the film also helped kicked off the Disney Renaissance, which ran from 1989-1999. The films released during that era include 1989’s The Little Mermaid, 1991’s Beauty and the Beast, 1992’s Aladdin, and 1994’s The Lion King.

Lloyd’s other work includes playing Uncle Fester in director Barry Sonnenfeld’s The Addams Family films, Professor Plum in 1985’s Clue, and Kruge in 1984’s Star Trek III: The Search for Spock.

Lloyd will be at Motor City Comic Con May 20-21. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website.

