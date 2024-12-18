'Thank you, River, for everything': MSU Police mourns loss of comfort K9

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (MSU Police) is mourning the sudden loss of River, its comfort K9.

The golden retriever was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer last week, officials say. His short battle with the disease ended Monday.

“River was more than just a member of our team; he was part of our family,” the department writes. “For those who have had the pleasure of meeting River, you know just how he touched the lives of so many Spartans.”

We’re told River brought joy to students, staff and faculty during his time at the university. He delivered comfort and healing during exams, stress and times of strife.

MSU Police highlighted River’s handler, Lt. Kim Parviainen, whose care helped River enrich the lives of everyone he connected with.

“Thank you, River, for everything,” MSU Police adds. “You will be dearly missed but never forgotten.”

