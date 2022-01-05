Tesla goes 752 miles on prototype battery from Michigan company Our Next Energy

(WXYZ) — A Michigan battery technology company said it has tested a concept battery that took an electric vehicle 752 miles without recharging.

Our Next Energy, Inc. (ONE), based in Novi, said the vehicle completed a road test across Michigan in late December with an average speed of 55 mph.

The range is about double the average electric vehicle battery range on current models available.

According to ONE, they modified a Tesla Model S with the battery.

The company said the results were validated by a third party using a dynamometer where the test vehicle went 882 miles at 55 mph.

"We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating range anxiety, which holds back most consumers today," ONE Founder and CEO Mujeeb Ijaz said in a release. "We are now focused on evolving this proof-of-concept battery into a new product called Gemini™, which will enable long-distance trips on a single charge while improving cost and safety using sustainable materials."

Currently, EVs are relying on fast-charge stations like Tesla superchargers and others across the country when going on long road trips.

According to Car & Driver, the project didn't alter anything involving the Model S's efficiency and only used a battery with a higher capacity.

ONE said it plans to begin production of its first product, Aries, in late 2022 and a production prototype of its batery, Gemini, in 2023.

