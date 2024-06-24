Teen seriously hurt after crashing truck, taking another vehicle

OTTO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Oceana County say an 18-year-old was taken to a Muskegon hospital after crashing a truck Friday.

The Hesperia man hit a tree on E Wilke Rd near S 128th Ave, per the report, but wasn’t there when police arrived.

The Grant Township Fire Chief found him nearby after he allegedly broke into a home and stole another vehicle.

No arrest has been made, though alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office says they are waiting for word on his medical condition.