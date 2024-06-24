Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Teen seriously hurt after crashing truck, taking another vehicle

18-year-old seriously hurt in crash with tree
Oceana County Sheriff's Office
18-year-old seriously hurt in crash with tree
sheriff's badge 04022022
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jun 24, 2024

OTTO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Oceana County say an 18-year-old was taken to a Muskegon hospital after crashing a truck Friday.

The Hesperia man hit a tree on E Wilke Rd near S 128th Ave, per the report, but wasn’t there when police arrived.

The Grant Township Fire Chief found him nearby after he allegedly broke into a home and stole another vehicle.

No arrest has been made, though alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office says they are waiting for word on his medical condition.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book