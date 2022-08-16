Teacher wish lists due Sept. 5 for 'Clear the List' campaign

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan teachers are encouraged to provide their Amazon wish lists as part of a campaign that aims to help teachers stock their classrooms.

Michigan Virtual says teachers have until Monday, Sept. 5 to submit their lists so others can help Clear the List.

“In the wake of the massive disruptions caused by COVID-19, we have an opportunity to take a step back and dream about what might be possible in education if we all work together,” says President & CEO Jamey Fitzpatrick. “Innovation in education is only possible when the right resources are available for our educators and students. Clearing Michigan teacher lists is one of the easiest things we can do to help make that possible.”

On average, educators pay $750 annually on school supplies, according to AdoptaClassroom.org.

We’re told wish lists will remain visible online so others can help “clear the list” as the school year progresses.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube