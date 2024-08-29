Talk about a student section! Ferris to build dorms connected to stadium

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — With a clear focus on student entertainment and game-day engagement, Ferris State University is building a residence hall into the side of its football stadium.

The Bulldog's Top Taggart Field/dorm mash-up is part of a push to update the living spaces on campus and will wrap around the northern end-zone.

It's a promise to future students— one that says the aging, mid-century vibe and capabilities of current living spaces will be a thing of the past as the school pushes student experience and education standards into the future.

"These students will truly have the best seat in the house," says Ferris State President Bill Pink. “We are creating an unmatched student experience in our residence halls to accompany the work we’ve done in our classrooms."

The as-yet-unnamed, 300-bed hall is the first of two living spaces that would replace existing facilities and cost $38 million, covered by bonds issued by the university.

A capital campaign is in the works to fund renovations to Top Taggart Field and may include other sports facilities.

Upper levels won't be able to miss all of the events that happen in the stadium year-round, and the first-floor community spaces will open out to the stadium— close enough to nab a long-range field goal!

The new space is not going to be reserved for Ferris athletes, giving all students a chance to enjoy the modern facilities.

“In addition to being part of the stadium, the location is perfect,” Pink said. “It’s across the street from the Student Recreation Center, near both of our dining halls, and a short walk from our health center. And if a student is more interested in esports, the Center for Virtual Learning and its innovative Esports Arena is right next door.”

Ferris is working with INTEGRATED designSOLUTIONS— the engineering and archetectural minds behind the Tom Izzo Football Building at MSU and the Hadley Family Recreation & Well-Being Center at U of M— and Granger Construction to bring the vision to life. Granger Construction worked on Ferris' Alumni Building last year and earned industry honors for the work they did on Grand Rapids Community Colleges Sechia Piazza.

Groundbreaking is set for early 2025.