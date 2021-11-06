Suspension upheld for Michigan doctor in medical marijuana case

BALDWIN, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court affirmed a two-year suspension for a doctor who approved nearly 22,000 medical marijuana certificates in a 12-month period.

An expert says it would have been impossible for Dr. Vernon Proctor to conduct exams, obtain medical histories and take other necessary steps for that many patients.

He has an office in Baldwin, 75 miles north of Grand Rapids.

People seeking to use medical marijuana need approval from a doctor when they apply for a state card.

During a state enforcement hearing, Proctor disputed that he had approved about 22,000 certifications. He said it was more than 1,000.