Supreme Court tie keeps donor's records in play at U-M

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — An attorney seeking access to documents donated to the University of Michigan won a key decision as a result of a tie at the Michigan Supreme Court.

The documents are from the late Dr. John Tanton of Petoskey, who was considered to be an influential voice in anti-immigration matters.

Eleven boxes were to remain closed at the Bentley Library until 2035.

But the Michigan appeals court said they qualify as records under the state’s public records law. y

A 3-3 tie at the Michigan Supreme Court means that decision will stand.

Three justices said the case wasn't developed enough for the court to hear it.