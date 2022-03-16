Suicide prevention advocates push for changes in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — “Suicide can be prevented.” That was the message Tuesday from advocates at the state’s Capitol where the new National Suicide Prevention Hotline 988 was discussed. Advocates asked legislators to support a better crisis response infrastructure in Michigan that will be needed by July 16, when the new number will be operating.

The current number, 1-800-273-8255, is still active and will remain open during and after the transition.

Advocates from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention asked for more funding and support of the Department of Health and Human Services efforts to expand Michigan’s Crisis and Access Line.

MiCAL has the goal to provide statewide coverage after transitioning to 988.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says with an increase of calls, Michigan needs 24/7 call centers, mobile crisis response teams, and stabilization centers.

State legislators were asked to join the leading efforts of state representative Mary Whiteford and MDHHS.

“The Department of Health and Human Services is very actively involved in the rollout of crisis access, opportunities, and very invested in building out the 988 work within the state,” said Debra Pinals, the medical director of Behavioral Health and Forensic Programs at MDHHS. She says there will be an integration of the 988 activity and the MiCAL line. “Depending on how the legislative process unfolds, you know that that is what we're hoping for is ongoing effort, ongoing support of making suicide prevention, something that's accessible to people.”

Advocates can already see a positive impact.

“I work with a wide variety of students, and I see the positive effects that the bill would have in the future if we're able to have that 988 crisis line and have a very specific crisis line just for mental health,” said Marissa Gawel, a social worker and mental health specialist at Howell Public Schools.

If you or someone you know is suffering and in need to talk to someone, don’t hesitate to call 1-800-273-8255.