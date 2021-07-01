Watch
Suburban public works chief wants independent flood probe

Posted at 12:36 PM, Jul 01, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — A suburban Detroit official is calling for an independent investigation of a pump station blamed for flooding that ruined thousands of basements in the region.

Candice Miller is the Macomb County public works commissioner. Miller says everyone knew intense rain was coming last Friday.

But she says “it appears there was a management failure at the Conner Creek pump station.”

Conner Creek is run by the Great Lakes Water Authority, a regional water and wastewater agency.

Macomb County is a member.

The agency said the Conner Creek station was down for less than an hour.

Miller’s staff decided to release millions of gallons of treated water to Lake St. Clair rather than risk sewage backups that hit basements in other communities.

