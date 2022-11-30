Strong winds prompt limited travel across Mackinac Bridge

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Strong winds across Michigan have prompted travel restrictions across Mackinac Bridge on Wednesday.

The bridge’s official Twitter page says only passenger cars, vans and empty pickup trucks will be permitted to cross the bridge as wind speeds exceed 50 mph.

Motorists are advised to slow down to 20 mph and be ready to stop when driving up to the bridge. We’re told staff members will be present on either side of the bridge with additional instructions.

#MackinacBridge closed to all vehicles except passenger cars & vans and empty pickups. Winds 50+

mph. Reduce speed to 20mph approaching bridge & prepare to stop. Personnel stationed at both ends

of bridge to provide instructions on how & when to proceed. https://t.co/LUC0z7CGTP — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) November 30, 2022

