Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Strong winds prompt limited travel across Mackinac Bridge

Mackinac Bridge file photo
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Oil transport company Enbridge says Wednesday, a gap has opened between a section of its Line 5 pipeline and the lake bottom in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac. Erosion has washed away sediments beneath the pipeline, opening a gap that exceeds the 75-foot limit set under a state easement. The company says it's awaiting government permits to install screw anchors for additional support in that spot and others along the underwater line. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Mackinac Bridge file photo
Posted at 4:03 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 16:03:27-05

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Strong winds across Michigan have prompted travel restrictions across Mackinac Bridge on Wednesday.

The bridge’s official Twitter page says only passenger cars, vans and empty pickup trucks will be permitted to cross the bridge as wind speeds exceed 50 mph.

Motorists are advised to slow down to 20 mph and be ready to stop when driving up to the bridge. We’re told staff members will be present on either side of the bridge with additional instructions.

READ MORE: Your West Michigan forecast

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered