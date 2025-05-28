Stellantis announces promotion of North American COO Antonio Filosa to CEO

AMSTERDAM (WXYZ) — There's a new leader at the helm of one of the leading auto manufacturers in metro Detroit.

Stellantis announced early Wednesday morning that Antonio Filosa will be its new CEO. Filosa is a 25-year veteran of the company, who is currently serving as North American Chief Operating Officer.

Filosa will succeed Carlos Tavares, who unexpectedly resigned back in December after a sharp drop in profit, falling sales and problems with the company in the United States.

“Antonio’s deep understanding of our Company, including its people who he views as our core strength, and of our industry equip him perfectly for the role of Chief Executive Officer in this next and crucial phase of Stellantis’ development,” said Stellantis Executive Chairman John Elkann in a statement announcing the promotion. “I have worked closely with Antonio over the past six months during which time his responsibilities have increased, and his strong and effective leadership spanning both North and South America at a moment of unprecedented challenge have confirmed the excellent qualities he brings to the role. Together with the entire Board, I look forward to working with him.”

A shareholder meeting will be held in the coming days for Filosa to be elected to the board to serve as an executive director. Stellantis says that Filosa's CEO powers are effective June 23rd.

