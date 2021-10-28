State's top court looks at law that makes convicts pay bills

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to look again at a law that allows communities to collect millions of dollars from poor criminal defendants.

The money helps pay salaries, keep lights on and wax floors in courthouses up and down the state.

The issue is whether it’s unconstitutional, especially when a judge knows a conviction will bring in cash and please local officials who count on the money.

The Supreme Court says it will hear arguments in the months ahead in a case from Alpena County.

Travis Johnson was ordered to pay $1,200 in local court costs for a pair of convictions.