State's top court looking at liability in snowmobile crashes

Posted at 9:12 AM, Jul 05, 2021
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is looking at a pair of cases that involve the state’s possible liability in two crashes involving snowmobiles.

The issue is whether a snowmobile and a utility vehicle can be considered motor vehicles under a Michigan law.

If so, governmental immunity might not apply to lawsuits against the Department of Natural Resources.

A woman and her father were injured in Antrim County when they had to swerve to avoid DNR officers going the wrong way on a snowmobile.

In another case, a man was severely injured in Chippewa County when a DNR ranger in a Gator utility vehicle crossed a trail and struck his snowmobile.

