State trooper to be recognized for enforcement of commercial vehicles

(WXMI) — A state trooper is being honored this week for his efforts to minimize crashes on Michigan roads.

MC Ofcr. Mickey Parling is scheduled to receive the Outstanding Traffic Safety Achievement Award from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission (GTSAC) during a virtual ceremony Tuesday, May 24 at 10 a.m.

The state tells us MC Officer Parling created a series of monthly goals to respond to vehicles deemed high risk to other motorists. We’re told he also established a mentoring program that would help other officers hone their skills in commercial vehicle enforcement.

“This program has been well received and assisted multiple officers to expand their abilities in identifying, inspecting, properly documenting critical safety violations with the potential to be imminent hazards, and removing them from the roadways,” says Lt. David Haynes.

GTSAC adds MC Officer Parling also requested more face masks to give to motorists during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube