State treasury warns of mailed collection scams

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s treasury department is alerting residents to a scam targeting those with tax debts.

We’re told letters are making their way through the mail to Michiganders who are past due on their taxes, asking them to call a number to resolve their debts while threatening to seize their property if a settlement is not reached.

“We have received reports that taxpayers are receiving these letters,” says Deputy State Treasurer Glenn White. “If you have questions about an outstanding state tax debt, please contact us through a verified number so we can talk about options.”

The Treasury says the letters appear to be legitimate due to containing specific information available to the public.

The state says a legitimate correspondence letter would incorporate the state government’s letterhead with the governor’s and treasurer’s names.

Michiganders who receive a scam letter or wish to inquire about state tax debts are asked to call 517-636-5265.

