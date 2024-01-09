State sues Rockford tree removal company for price gouging

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a lawsuit alleging a Rockford business owner misled customers on pricing.

Michigan’s Choice Tree Service and owner David Foster are accused of deceiving clients on agreements and service pricing in addition to customers’ roles surrounding prices not covered by insurance agencies, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

We’re told the business also engaged in price-gouging practices. A Grand Rapids customer was reportedly charged $39,474.60 to have a fallen tree removed from their house.

Similar practices involving the company reportedly occurred in the wake of a tornado that ripped through Gaylord two years ago.

The state says the company was sent a notice of intended action in February of last year, entering an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance (AVC) one month later. The company promised it would then give clients written quotes before starting any projects or otherwise violate the Michigan Consumer Protection Act (MCPA).

Foster then created a tree removal company in the state of Wyoming and proceeded to deceive customers much the same as he had in Michigan, state officials allege.

“Businesses have an obligation in the State of Michigan to operate in good faith and to deal fairly with consumers, as codified in our Consumer Protection Act,” says Nessel. “The pattern seen here is tremendously stressful and harmful to consumers in urgent, emergency situations, and I refuse to standby while people are being taken advantage of in vulnerable circumstances.”

The lawsuit claims Foster committed nine violations under the MCPA and breached the AVC agreement, officials say. He is also accused of failing to properly file a certificate for conducting business outside the state.

We’re told Foster and his companies must respond before Jan. 25. Failure to do so will prompt the court to seek injunctive relief.

Residents who believe they were victimized by illegal business practices are invited to connect with the state’s Consumer Protection Team.

