State seeks volunteers to support refugees in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — The state is looking for volunteers willing to welcome and provide support for refugees.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) says volunteers may choose the refugees they wish to help.

“Programs like the Welcome Corps advance the Office of Global Michigan’s mission to make Michigan the home for opportunity for our immigrant, refugee and ethnic communities,” says Global Michigan Director Poppy Hernandez. “Expanded refugee resettlement pathways empower more Michiganders to support our state’s growing refugee population and build a more welcoming and inclusive Michigan for all.”

Volunteers are invited to visit Welcome Corps’s website to sponsor the families and individuals they would like to support.

We’re told sponsors must support refugees for a 90-day period by greeting them at the airport, providing temporary housing, helping adults find work and enrolling kids in school.

LEO says sponsors will be supported with guidance toward resettlement, courtesy of Private Sponsor Organizations.

Visit Global Michigan’s webpage for more information.

