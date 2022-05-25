Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

State reminds veterans and service members of benefits and opportunities

american-soldiers-stars-and-stripes-flag-veterans-SBI-300097613.jpg
Storyblocks
american-soldiers-stars-and-stripes-flag-veterans-SBI-300097613.jpg
Posted at 9:25 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 09:25:06-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) joins the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) in spotlighting the benefits and opportunities available to veterans and active service members for Military Appreciation Month.

DIFS says eligible veterans wishing to become insurance agents can be reimbursed for the department’s examination fees. Those with questions are asked to reach out to DIFS by calling 877-999-6442 or emailing DIFS-Licensing@michigan.gov.

We’re told discounts on insurance are also available through many insurance companies. Get in touch with your insurance agent or provider for more information.

“All Americans are indebted to the brave men and women who make personal sacrifices to protect our way of life,” says Anita Fox, director of DIFS. “The leadership and skills that service members bring home with them make them ideal candidates for the great careers and benefits that we have available for them here at DIFS regulating the state’s financial services and insurance sectors.”

Anyone with questions regarding insurance or other services may call DIFS at 877-999-6442 or submit a complaint online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News