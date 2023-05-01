State predicts 235K teens will enter summer 2023 job market

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan has unveiled its teen employment forecast for summer 2023.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) says more than 235,000 teens between the ages of 16 and 19 are expected to enter the workforce with an estimated 205,400 to find employment.

This year’s estimates match 2022’s figures.

Most teens will seek jobs from seasonal industries the state says employ larger staff numbers and require little training and experience, including retail, food service, recreation and entertainment.

“Michigan teens are forecasted to have low unemployment rates as they enter a favorable labor market,” says Wayne Rourke with the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. “Teen participation in the state’s workforce is expected to be similar to pre-pandemic levels this summer.”

Teens who are interested in entering this summer’s job market are encouraged to connect with the nearest Michigan Works! office. Their associates can help draft resumes and provide access to Pure Michigan Talent Connect, among other services.

Visit DTMB’s website for more job statistics.

