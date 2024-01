CLIO, Mich. — A Tri-City Post trooper was hit and killed while conducting a traffic stop, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP says it happened Wednesday evening on I-75 North and Birch Run Road.

Investigators say the trooper received serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Michigan State Police has not yet released the trooper’s name.

Right now it’s neither clear what led up to the crash nor if police made any arrests.

