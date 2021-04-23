State Police: Mother drives off with kids before CPS came to remove them from home

MANISTEE, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking for your help to find 3 children who are considered missing and potentially in danger.

According to a new advisory, CPS was moving to pull the kids from the custody of their mother, Kimberly Berrentine. But when agents and police officers arrived at the home on April 22 in Manistee, Berrentine and her children were gone.

Michigan State Police Undated photo of Kimberly Berrentine.

Officers located one child at a home in Midland on April 23, but Berrentine and her 3 other children, 12-year-old Trevor Edens, 8-year-old Talissa Barrentine, and 6-year-old Tallyn Smith are still missing.

Berrentine is driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Malibu that has no license plate and is damaged on the rear passenger-side door.

Police say Berrentine is suffering from drug withdrawal, including seeing hallucinations and driving erratically.

Anyone with information on where Berrentine or her children are located is asked to call 911 to report it immediately.

Michigan State Police An undated photos of Trevor Edens, a child of Kimberly Berrentine.

Michigan State Police An undated photos of Tallyn Smith, a child of Kimberly Berrentine.

Michigan State Police An undated photos of Talissa Barrentine, a child of Kimberly Berrentine.

