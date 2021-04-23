Watch
State Police: Mother drives off with kids before CPS came to remove them from home

Endangered Missing Advisory issued
Michigan State Police
Kimberly Berrentine and her three children who are still missing, Trevor Edens, Talissa Barrentine, and Tallyn Smith.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 13:56:16-04

MANISTEE, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking for your help to find 3 children who are considered missing and potentially in danger.

According to a new advisory, CPS was moving to pull the kids from the custody of their mother, Kimberly Berrentine. But when agents and police officers arrived at the home on April 22 in Manistee, Berrentine and her children were gone.

Undated photo of Kimberly Berrentine.

Officers located one child at a home in Midland on April 23, but Berrentine and her 3 other children, 12-year-old Trevor Edens, 8-year-old Talissa Barrentine, and 6-year-old Tallyn Smith are still missing.

Berrentine is driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Malibu that has no license plate and is damaged on the rear passenger-side door.

Police say Berrentine is suffering from drug withdrawal, including seeing hallucinations and driving erratically.

Anyone with information on where Berrentine or her children are located is asked to call 911 to report it immediately.

An undated photos of Trevor Edens, a child of Kimberly Berrentine.
An undated photos of Tallyn Smith, a child of Kimberly Berrentine.
An undated photos of Talissa Barrentine, a child of Kimberly Berrentine.

