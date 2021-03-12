State Police issue endangered missing person report for Lansing mother

LANSING, Mich. — Police are asking you to keep a eye out for a missing mother who was last seen with her 3 young children.

Michigan State Police issued a missing endangered report for Octavia Reed on Friday morning. According to MSP, the 25-year-old was last seen driving away with her kids. Those children, 7-year-old daughter Za-Kayh Jones, 5-year-old son James Jamar Wilson, and 1-year-old son Antonio Bonner, are also considered endangered and missing.

Police say Reed is driving a 2010 Lincoln MKZ with a missing front bumper. She's about 5 foot, 5 inches tall, and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone who knows where Reed or her children are is asked to call 911 or contact Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600.

