State offers tips for last-minute filers on Tax Day

LANSING, Mich. — Taxes are due Monday, May 17 this year, and the Michigan Department of Treasury has some tips to help last-minute filers submit an accurate return.

“There is still time to file your state individual income tax return,” said Deputy State Treasurer Glenn White, who oversees the Treasury’s revenue services programs. “Please thoroughly complete your state tax return and don’t rush. An inaccurate return could lead to processing delays.”

To help ensure an accurate income tax return is filed with the state, officials say to:

File electronically;

Mail a paper return to the right address;

Fill in all requested information clearly;

Review all figures;

Get the right routing and account numbers;

Sign and date the return. If paper filing a joint return, both spouses need sign and date the return;

Submit all the required forms;

Keep a copy of the return for six years;

Request a filing extension if needed.

Payments for owed taxes can be made using Michigan’s e-Payments service here.