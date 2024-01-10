State Legislature starts 2024 session amid 54-54 House split

LANSING, Mich. — The State Legislature returned to Lansing Wednesday after a two-month break.

It was a brief, quiet start with each chamber conducting only about an hour of business.

Lawmakers will have an interesting start to 2024 because, right now, the State House sits at an even 54-54 split after two Democratic state representatives won mayoral races on the east side of the state.

READ MORE: Michigan state Rep. Kevin Coleman wins mayoral race in Westland

The special election to fill those seats is set for April 16.

Until then, lawmakers continue to urge bipartisanship.

“I’m really proud of the way we made history and benefited the lives of our constituents,” Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) said. “I’m looking forward to another productive and collaborative year with each of you…In the spirit of good faith, problem solving and public service.”

Both chambers took a moment Wednesday to honor the former Oakland County State Senator Doug Cruce who passed away recently.

He served in both the Michigan House and Senate during the 1980s and early 1990s.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer also ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff Wednesday in Cruce’s memory.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube