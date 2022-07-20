State launches monkeypox website, includes case data and treatment options

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department has created a website to offer resources on monkeypox (MPV) to Michiganders.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the website educates users on MPV symptoms, counties’ infection rates, treatment options and other information.

“MDHHS is working closely with our federal partners, local health departments and health care providers across the state in response to this outbreak,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “MPV is a viral illness that spreads primarily through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact.”

We’re told those with MPV symptoms are advised to seek professional evaluation.

While no MPV-specific treatment options exist, certain antiviral medications and vaccines intended to combat smallpox can be taken instead, according to MDHHS.

“It is important to remember that the risk to the general public is low,” Dr. Bagdasarian adds. “However, Michiganders with concerns about MPV should see their provider to be evaluated for testing.”

Visit the state of Michigan’s MPV dashboard for more information.

