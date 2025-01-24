State House passes bills on tipped wages, paid sick leave

LANSING, Mich. — The state House passed two bills Thursday addressing the continuing debate for tipped wages and paid sick leave.

Both pieces of legislation move on to the Senate; however, the bills will keep the current tipped wage credit where it is, at least for now. In other words, tipped employees will still make less than minimum wage.

This comes after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in favor of an increase to the tipped wage.

Some businesses and workers expressed concerns how that might lead to smaller paychecks and raised prices.

For the time being, tipped wages are expected to increase Feb. 21.

