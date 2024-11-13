MRLA releases survey data on potential impact of end to tipped wages

(WXMI) — Tipped workers in Michigan make a lower minimum wage but that’s about to change.

The Michigan Supreme Court issued a ruling over the summer decreeing the state must begin to phase out the tipped wage.

However, advocates say the move will bring harm to the service industry.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association (MRLA) presented data supporting that claim.

Of the 605 voters polled last month, 79% said they would like lawmakers to intervene and “save local restaurants.” About 76% want legislative action to protect jobs, and 56% say they would eat at restaurants less often if prices increase due to the eradication of tipped wages.

While legislation has been introduced to adjust the phasing out of tipped wages, an official vote has not yet happened.

