State highlights potential savings ahead of healthcare application deadline

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is encouraging residents to save money on healthcare ahead of the Jan. 15 application deadline.

The Michigan governor’s office says 112,146 Michiganders signed up for a health plan through Health Insurance Marketplace as of Dec. 7, 2022.

“Access to quality, affordable health insurance improves health outcomes overall, and that’s why it’s vital for Michiganders who need health insurance for 2023 to pick a plan before the January 15 open enrollment deadline,” says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This year, Michiganders have more time, more support, and more resources to get covered. I will continue to work with anyone to cut costs for Michiganders and build a healthier Michigan where families can thrive.”

We’re told buying a health plan is easier and less expensive due to these factors:

Reduced monthly premiums from the Inflation Reduction Act. Visit HealthCare.gov to see if you qualify for savings.

to see if you qualify for savings. The presence of a more competitive market with 233 plans to choose from.

Access to trained professionals who can help consumers sign up for healthcare coverage thanks to $4 million in grant money.

“Family glitch” resolved after federal response.

Apply for coverage online before Jan. 15. Coverage is scheduled to begin Feb. 1.

