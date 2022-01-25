State health department vows to support LGBTQ+ foster families following Supreme Court ruling

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department says they are supporting LGBTQ+ families by entering a settlement agreement that will end a private child welfare agency's

challenges to its non-discrimination policy.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says this comes as the Supreme Court ruled in favor of limits to be placed on certain non-discrimination policies, adding the department will continue to serve LGBTQ+ families who wish to adopt children.

“While this outcome is not what we hoped for, we are committed to providing support to the many members in the LGBTQ+ community who want to open their hearts and their homes,” says the state health department's Children’s Services Agency Executive Director Demetrius Starling. “MDHHS recognizes, values, affirms and appreciates the significant contributions made by the LGBTQ+ families caring for children in foster care and those choosing to adopt.”

MDHHS says it will announce new plans to address LGBTQ+ families’ desires in the near future.

