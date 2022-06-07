State government listed in 'Forbes' top 10 US employers for recent grads

LANSING, Mich. — An article published by Forbes lists the state of Michigan among the top 10 employers for recent graduates in the United States this year.

The state ranks number eight out of the 300 employers listed in the article. We’re told the list was determined by an independent survey made up of 20,000 young workers.

“I am proud that the State of Michigan has been recognized as a top ten organization for new graduates to bring their talents, develop new skills, and start their careers,” says Governor Whitmer. “By enacting paid parental leave, increasing workplace protections, and boosting transparency, my administration has strived to ensure our state’s nearly 50,000-strong workforce has the support to thrive and serve the people of Michigan at the highest level. We will always ensure that State of Michigan employees have what they need to raise a family and ensure a solid quality of life in the state they serve.”

Governor Whitmer says the state offers 12 weeks of paid leave after an employee welcomes a new child through birth or adoption.

We’re also told the governor expanded the state’s anti-discrimination laws and signed an executive directive that encourages state workers to report impending threats to public health and safety.

Visit the state’s website for more on employment opportunities with the state of Michigan.

