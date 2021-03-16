State extends additional food assistance through March

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has again extended its additional food assistance benefits in response to the ongoing pandemic through March.

About 350,000 Michigan families will continue having access to the additional benefits, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

“Michigan has been a national leader in making sure families can put food on the table during COVID, and we must continue to ensure that Michigander goes hungry during this challenging time,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I am pleased to work with our federal partners to continue supporting 350,000 families through March.”

Eligible clients will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card between March 20-30.

Additional benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance that is provided earlier in the month.

“MDHHS remains dedicated to helping families afford groceries,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We are all in this together as we combat COVID-19. I promise we will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of all Michiganders who are in need.”

Nearly 1.3 million people in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program.

The maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household sizes are as follows:

One person: $234

Two people: $430

Three people: $616

Four people: $782

Five people: $929

Six people: $1,114

Seven people: $1,232

Eight people: $1,408

Eligible families don't need to reapply to receive the benefits.