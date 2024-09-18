State: Do not eat cheese by Hickory Knoll Farms due to health risk

LANSING, Mich. — Michiganders are urged to avoid eating cheese made by Hickory Knoll Farms Creamery, based in Onondaga, Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) says their cheese might have been produced and stored in unclean conditions, adding it was not properly pasteurized or tested for antibiotics.

We’re told the advisory pertains to all cheese products with “Hickory Knoll Farms” on the label. Products were sold in the following locations:



Fulton Street Farmers Market (Grand Rapids)

Allen Farmers Market (Lansing)

Meridian Township Farmers Market (Okemos)

Hickory Knoll Farms (Onondaga)

No adverse reactions were reported as of Sept. 16. However, MDARD says consumption of improperly processed food products could lead to major health risks. The immunocompromised, young, elderly and people with allergies are most vulnerable.

Consumers who experience symptoms of foodborne illnesses or allergic reactions are urged to connect with their doctors.

MDARD asks anyone who purchased cheese by Hickory Knoll Farms to refrain from eating the affected products and to throw them away instead.

