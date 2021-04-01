State announces new identity theft protections

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced new protections for victims of identity theft today.

Michigan Identity Theft Support expands upon the protections offered by the Consumer Protection Team, according to the attorney general’s office, who say MITS helps users determine if they have been victimized and offer assistance to those who have.

“It is our goal at the Department of Attorney General to equip as many people as we can with the tools to safeguard their personal information,” says Nessel. “We recognize, however, that spreading the word isn’t always enough, and MITS is here to assist when you’re not sure where or who else to turn to.”

We’re told scammers have used the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to prey on state residents now that more people are online more than usual.

State officials say Michiganders can begin to protect themselves from identity theft by knowing the people with whom information is shared, storing personal information securely, asking questions before relinquishing personal information, and updating security on all devices.

Those in need of further assistance may fill out the Request for Identity Theft Assistance form. Potential victims of identity theft are asked to get in touch with the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

