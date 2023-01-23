Watch Now
'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' voice actors will be guests at Motor City Comic Con

Posted at 8:43 PM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 20:43:09-05

NOVI, Mich. — Motor City Comic Con has announced that Star Wars: The Clone Wars voice actors Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano) will be guests at the upcoming event. The three will be at the event May 19-21.

Lanter, Taylor, and Eckstein will be available for autographs, professional photo ops, a selfie, and a six-word inscription/quote. There will also be duo photo ops available with two of the actors. A trio photo op with all three actors will also be available for $250. Fans can also purchase a personalized autograph on an item from Lanter for $100. Funko autographs will also be available from Taylor for $100.

Lanter, Taylor, and Eckstein starred in the 2008 animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The film was directed by Dave Filoni and set between 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. It was followed by the Star Wars: The Clone Wars television series, which originally aired on Cartoon Network from 2008-2013. The sixth season premiered on Netflix in 2014. A seventh and final season was released on Disney+ in 2020. All three actors would later reprise their roles in Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels and Disney+’s Tales of the Jedi.

Outside of Star Wars, Lanter’s work includes Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy, NBC’s Timeless, and The CW’s Starcrossed. Taylor also voiced Obi-Wan Kenobi in Cartoon Network’s Star Wars: Clone Wars series, which ran from 2003-2005. Taylor’s other work includes Batman: The Brave and the Bold, The Spectacular Spider-Man, and Johnny Test. Eckstein’s other work includes Disney Junior’s Sophia the First, 2018’s Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, and 2002’s The Brady Bunch in the White House.

Lanter, Taylor, and Eckstein will be at the Motor City Comic Con May 19-21. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website.

