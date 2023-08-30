'Star Wars' star Billy Dee Williams will be a guest at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — Lando Calrissian is coming to Michigan. Motor City Comic Con has announced that actor Billy Dee Williams will be a guest at the upcoming event, which will be held November 10-12 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Williams will be at Motor City Comic Con on all three days. A photo op with Williams will be available to purchase for $250. Autographs will also be available for $250.

Lando Calrissian was first introduced in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back. In the film, Lando was the administrator of Cloud City, and an old friend of Han Solo (Harrison Ford). Although Han, Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) went to Cloud City to hide from the Empire, Lando handed the group over to Darth Vader (played by David Prowse and voiced by James Earl Jones) after making a deal with the Sith Lord. This led to Han being frozen in carbonite and given to Jabba the Hutt by Boba Fett.

Lando also appeared in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, where he worked alongside Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Leia to save Han from Jabba. He later helped the Rebel Alliance destroy the Empire’s second Death Star.

Williams later reprised the role of Lando Calrissian in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which was the ninth and final installment in the franchise’s “Skywalker Saga.”

Williams also played Harvey Dent in director Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film, which starred Michael Keaton as the Dark Knight. In the film, Harvey Dent was Gotham City’s district attorney. At the beginning of the film, Dent was working to stop Gotham crime boss Carl Grissom (Jack Palance). After the Joker (Jack Nicholson) began his crime spree, Dent worked to try to stop Gotham City’s Clown Prince of Crime.

In the comic books, Harvey Dent eventually becomes the villain Two-Face. Although Tommy Lee Jones took over the role in 1995’s Batman Forever, Williams was later able to play the villain in 2017’s The Lego Batman Movie.

Williams’ other work includes Lady Sings the Blues (1972), Mahogany (1975), and Nighthawks (1981).

Williams will be at Motor City Comic Con November 10-12. More information on the event can be found on its website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube