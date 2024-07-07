Watch Now
SS Badger cancels tonight's Lake Michigan crossing

SS Badger
The SS Badger Lake Michigan ferry from Ludington to Manitowoc, Wis.
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jul 07, 2024

LUDINGTON, Mich. — The SS Badger ferry will not cross Lake Michigan as scheduled tonight.

On Sunday morning, the following statement regarding this evening's Lake Michigan crossing from Ludington to Manitowoc, Wis., was posted to the S.S. Badger: Lake Michigan Carferry's Facebook page:

"Due to ongoing mechanical repairs and to assure continued reliable and safe operation of the SS Badger, the July 7, 8:45 pm Ludington to Manitowoc crossing has been cancelled.

Lake Michigan Carferry apologizes for the unexpected delays and inconvenience to its passengers.

Those affected or have questions are encouraged to call reservationists at 1-800-841-4243 to make alternate travel arrangements."

