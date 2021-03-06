Springport Township woman drives through school property, tries to steal backpack

SPRINGPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Springport police responded to reports of malicious destruction of property and the attempted theft of a backpack this afternoon.

Officers were informed by students of Springport Public Schools that a woman had driven onto the school’s fields and tore up the turf with her vehicle, according to the Springport Township Police Department, who say they were also told that the she tried to pilfer a backpack.

In their investigation, police learned through eyewitness accounts that the suspect drove aggressively on the track toward students who were occupying the area at the time, authorities say.

We’re told police located the suspect’s vehicle as it tried to leave the area. Police say they stopped the vehicle and found that the 58-year-old suspect from Springport Township possessed open intoxicants inside the vehicle.

Authorities say the suspect was then arrested and taken to Jackson County Jail, adding that she will be arraigned on multiple charges, including operating a vehicle while under the influence, malicious destruction of school property, attempted theft, felonious assault and possession of open intoxicants while driving.

