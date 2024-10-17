Specialty farmers in Michigan to receive $2M in federal support

(WXMI) — Specialty farmers in Michigan will receive more than $2 million from 23 grants by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced the grant money, allocated from the senator’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, will benefit farmers who grow fruits, vegetables, flowers, hops, Christmas trees and more.

“Michigan farmers produce more than 300 different crops, making our state one of the most agriculturally diverse in the country,” says Stabenow. “These crops are critical to our economy, and these grants will ensure that Michigan’s specialty crop producers continue to thrive.”

The federal Farm Bill supported only traditional commodity farmers until 2008, according to Stabenow’s office. At that time, Stabenow drafted the first section of a Farm Bill devoted to helping growers of fruits and vegetables.

We’re told the grants will help farmers protect their crops from disease, market their goods and boost sustainability.

Stabenow says the grants will be distributed as follows:

Allen Neighborhood Center: $102,611

Hop Growers of Michigan: $94,000

Michigan Ag Council: $100,000

Michigan Apple Committee: $125,000

Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board: $124,984

Michigan Bean Commission: $99,894

Michigan Bean Commission: $80,665

Michigan Blueberry Advisory Committee: $6,431

Michigan Blueberry Commission: $100,000

Michigan Carrot Committee: $99,693

Michigan Celery Research, Inc.: $99,283

Michigan Cherry Committee: $98,995

Michigan Christmas Tree Association: $75,002

Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council: $100,000

Michigan Nursery & Landscape Association: $99,925

Michigan Potato Industry Commission: $99,644

Michigan State Horticultural Society: $125,000

Michigan Tree Fruit Commission: $97,208

Michigan Vegetable Council: $99,576

Michigan Vegetable Council: $100,000

Midwest Chestnut Producers Council: $99,000

West Central Michigan Horticultural Research, Inc.: $42,379.34

MI Department of Agriculture & Rural Development International Marketing Program: $155,267.69

