Specialty farmers in Michigan to receive $2M in federal support

(WXMI) — Specialty farmers in Michigan will receive more than $2 million from 23 grants by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced the grant money, allocated from the senator’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, will benefit farmers who grow fruits, vegetables, flowers, hops, Christmas trees and more.
“Michigan farmers produce more than 300 different crops, making our state one of the most agriculturally diverse in the country,” says Stabenow. “These crops are critical to our economy, and these grants will ensure that Michigan’s specialty crop producers continue to thrive.”
The federal Farm Bill supported only traditional commodity farmers until 2008, according to Stabenow’s office. At that time, Stabenow drafted the first section of a Farm Bill devoted to helping growers of fruits and vegetables.
We’re told the grants will help farmers protect their crops from disease, market their goods and boost sustainability.
Stabenow says the grants will be distributed as follows:
Allen Neighborhood Center: $102,611
Hop Growers of Michigan: $94,000
Michigan Ag Council: $100,000
Michigan Apple Committee: $125,000
Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board: $124,984
Michigan Bean Commission: $99,894
Michigan Bean Commission: $80,665
Michigan Blueberry Advisory Committee: $6,431
Michigan Blueberry Commission: $100,000
Michigan Carrot Committee: $99,693
Michigan Celery Research, Inc.: $99,283
Michigan Cherry Committee: $98,995
Michigan Christmas Tree Association: $75,002
Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council: $100,000
Michigan Nursery & Landscape Association: $99,925
Michigan Potato Industry Commission: $99,644
Michigan State Horticultural Society: $125,000
Michigan Tree Fruit Commission: $97,208
Michigan Vegetable Council: $99,576
Michigan Vegetable Council: $100,000
Midwest Chestnut Producers Council: $99,000
West Central Michigan Horticultural Research, Inc.: $42,379.34
MI Department of Agriculture & Rural Development International Marketing Program: $155,267.69
