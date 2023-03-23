Special Olympics Michigan, Gun Lake Casino, and the Gun Lake Tribe announce new partnership

Special Olympics Michigan, Gun Lake Casino, and the Gun Lake Tribe have announced a new state-wide partnership. The partnership includes a $2.5 million sponsorship agreement from Gun Lake Casino and Gun Lake Tribe to support the Unified Sports & Inclusion Center in Grand Rapids.

The Unified Sports & Inclusion Center is the largest Special Olympics training facility in the world. It is also the premiere facility for all Special Olympics Michigan athletes to train and compete.

The goal of the sponsorship is to allow Special Olympics Michigan to better serve those with intellectual disabilities throughout Michigan, by enhancing overall sports competition, expanding critical health and wellness initiatives, and growing athlete leadership programs that teach athletes how to translate success in sports to success in life.

Special Olympics Michigan purchased the former South Christian High School campus in 2019, and transformed it into the Unified Sports & Inclusion Center. Phase one of construction was completed in December 2022. 10 tenant organizations currently operate in the facility. Phase two of the project will begin this summer, and includes the completion of the outdoor sports complex.

“This partnership with Special Olympics Michigan is a natural extension of Gun Lake Tribe’s commitment to building an inclusive community,” said Gun Lake Tribe Chairman Bob Peters. “We are proud to join forces with such a powerful movement and help manifest its mission within the Unified Sports and Inclusion Center – a world first!”

“Gun Lake Casino has taken a bold step forward becoming a leader in placemaking for the region,” said Gun Lake Casino CEO Sal Semola. “Our investments aim to strengthen the community’s ability to attract visitors, provide unique entertainment, and create jobs. The Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports & Inclusion Center will do all of that with its ability to host sporting competitions, as well as conferences. Most important to us, however, is that it will do that through the eyes and experience of a truly diverse and inclusive population of people, who will play, learn, and work there. It’s a very unique and important addition to the Western Michigan community.”

“Gun Lake Casino has been a huge advocate for inclusion in our community, supporting numerous organizations that have put Michigan on the map in exciting ways during the past decade,” said Special Olympics Michigan President and CEO Tim Hileman. “We are proud to be among their flagship investments that is making this training, competition, and general inclusion center a reality right here in Michigan.”

Hileman went on to say, “This partnership between Gun Lake Casino and Special Olympics Michigan shows what happens when we are all truly invested in making Michigan a leader both in inclusion and community.”

