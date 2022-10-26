SpartanNash to host in-store fundraiser October 26-November 6

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SpartanNash has announced the return on its in-store fundraiser in support local food banks. The fundraiser will run from October 26-November 6.

During the fundraiser, guests are invited to donate $1, $5, $10, or round up to the nearest dollar at the register during check out. Shoppers can also make donations online through Fast Lane.

The fundraiser will support food banks in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The goal of the fundraiser is to provide meals for those struggling with food insecurity during the holiday season.

All of SpartanNash’s 147 company-owned stores will be participating in the fundraiser. They include Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Dan’s Supermarkets, Martin’s Super Markets, Supermercado, VG’s Grocery, Forest Hill Foods, and Ada Fresh Market.

“Westminster Food Pantry has received more than $20,000 from our partnership with the Breton Village D&W store in Grand Rapids,” said Westminster Food Pantry Business Administrator Angie Kelley. “This food pantry fundraiser has allowed us to purchase at least 100,000 pounds of food from our local food bank over the past few years. This partnership is a vital part of our operation, and we value it greatly.”

“With inflation and the already existing financial strain the holidays bring, many more families are needing extra help putting food on the table this year,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President, Communications and SpartanNash Foundation Executive Director Adrienne Chance. “We are calling on SpartanNash Associates and store guests to help us raise critical funds for food pantries in advance of the holiday season.”

