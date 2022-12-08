Sparrow Hospital joins U-M Health in new merger

LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Health will soon join University of Michigan Health, after a new merger was recently approved.

In a press release, U-M Health said the agreement would "expand services to Mid-Michigan residents, provide access to the highest level of care, improve facilities and technology, and begin a new chapter in Sparrow's storied history."

On Wednesday, the U-M Board of regents decided to move ahead with the merger at meeting, more than a week after the Sparrow Health System Board of Directors gave their assent on November 28.

“This enables Sparrow to achieve our long-term strategy of helping to create a statewide system of care and allows us to accelerate growth and continue our 126-year commitment to providing world-class care close to home," said Sparrow Health System Board Chair John Pirich.

With over 115 sites, Sparrow Health currently serves areas in mid-Michigan, with healthcare organizations and hospitals in Lansing, Carson City, Charlotte, St Johns, and Ionia.

According to the press release announcing the merger, U-M Health will invest $800 million in Sparrow Health, the funding sourced from facility projects, operations, and strategic investments over the span of eight years.

Adding Sparrow Health will boost U-M Health into a $7 billion organization with over 200 care sites across the state.

“We are doing something special here by combining the community care and know-how that Sparrow has long been known for with the clinical expertise and commitment of U-M Health," said LaKeeya Tucker, D.O., medical chief of staff for E.W. Sparrow Hospital.

