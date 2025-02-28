SOS Benson decries bill requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote

(WXMI) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson responded to a proposed federal law that would require proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

"The SAVE Act would make it harder for seniors born in a family home, for victims of house fires, tornadoes or floods, for college students who may not have immediate access to their documents back home, for people who are adopted in the United States or overseas,” says Secretary Benson. “This bill makes it harder for all of those citizens to participate, and also tribal citizens, low income earners, people in rural communities, Black Michiganders and active duty military service members.”

“SAVE” is an acronym for “Safeguard American Voter Eligibility.” The bill was reintroduced last month during a congressional session in January.

If the SAVE Act is passed into law, Benson says Michiganders wouldn’t be able to register online or by mail anymore, leaving in-person registration as the only option. In place of a state ID or driver’s license, citizenship would need to be proven with a birth certificate or passport and an ID.

Benson says the change would be particular difficult for more than 2.2 million women in Michigan with married names, as they would differ from the names written on their birth certificates.

“These proposals not only block Americans from voting, they also make it so much harder for our election administrators and more expensive for our administrators to do their jobs as well,” adds Benson.

Benson tells us she is working with a group to draft a plan that would retain Michiganders’ voting rights.

Last November, a Chinese college student illegally cast a ballot during the general election.

Republicans in the Michigan House proposed a constitutional amendment that would require new voters to display their proof of citizenship.

