Soo Locks to reopen for 2023 season March 25

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — The Soo Locks will reopen for the 2023 shipping season before the end of the month.

The Poe Lock will open Saturday, March 25 shortly after midnight, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

We’re told the Locks’ operating periods are determined each year based on vessels’ ability to navigate icy conditions on the Great Lakes.

USACE says the Poe Lock has been closed since Jan. 16 for urgent repairs.

“Crews also performed a wide range of other maintenance tasks including fender timber replacements, electrical and mechanical systems inspections, and preventative maintenance on both the Poe and MacArthur Locks and floating plant maintenance,” says Maintenance Branch Chief Nick Pettit.

The MacArthur Lock will reopen April 24, followed by the Soo Locks Visitor Center on May 1, according to USACE.

Watch the reopening on USACE’s Facebook page at 11:55 p.m. on Friday, March 24.

