Michigan

Soo Locks begin rewatering after winter maintenance

U.S. Corps of Engineers, Detroit District
Posted at 1:17 PM, Mar 15, 2021
DETROIT — The Soo Locks have begun to re-fill Monday after winter maintenance, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced.

Workers began rewatering Poe Lock on Monday.

Opening day is 12 hours earlier than normal this year.

The shipping industry requested an early open to the navigation season to ensure adequate supply of raw materials are available for their customers.

The Soo Locks will open for the shipping season at noon on March 24.

The park and viewing platform will be open, with social distancing guidelines enforced.

