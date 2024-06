BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are responding to a single-engine plane crash in Washtenaw County Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the incident happened at about 1:10 p.m. in Bridgewater Township near US-12 and Lima Center Road.

MSP is expected to release more detailed information on the crash soon.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more.

