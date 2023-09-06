Simulated mass evacuation from Mackinac Island planned this week

LANSING, Mich. — Anyone planning a trip to Mackinac Island in the coming days is advised of a planned evacuation simulation this week.

The Michigan National Guard says they and the Mackinac County Office of Emergency Management will take part in the mass simulation twice: the first on Thursday from 12–6 p.m., followed by another exercise on Friday from 9 a.m.– 6 p.m.

Boats and aircraft will participate in both simulations.

We’re told the simulations will occur from the Mackinac County Airport to British Landing.

Traffic delays are expected on the I-75 business spur at the end of the airport. The public is instructed to keep away from the safety zone.

The MING 1437th Engineer Company will construct an alternate port during the simulation, which would be used to evacuate the public during emergencies.

