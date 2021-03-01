Short's Brewing releasing Double Soft Parade for a limited time this month

(WXYZ) — Short's Brewing Co. is doubling the flavor in its flagship fruit ale, Soft Parade, with the release of Double Soft Parade.

The beer has double the raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and strawberries with a higher ABV.

It's being called a "super limited release" which will only be available at the Short's Belaire Pub and Elk Rapids Taproom starting Friday, March 19 and in six-packs distributed to independent retailers throughout the state.

The brewery decided to use independent retailers only in Michigan as a way to thank them for their support after struggling through 2020.

“Many small Michigan businesses are struggling right now, and we want to make sure that they have our full support so they can come out on the other side of COVID.” Short's Sales Director Pauline Knighton-Prueter said in a release. “These local shops are often the hub of their communities, and they’ve believed in our fearless beverages from the start, way back in 2004, so this is a small gesture of thanks to these partners.”

Soft Parade helped put Short's on the map, and Double Soft Parade is expected to have the same recipe, just more of everything.

Not all of our wild experiments are for everyone—but Soft Parade is a beer that people love at first sip. Especially folks who would come to the Pub early on looking for wine or cocktails.” Short's Founder Joe Short added in a release. “Double Soft Parade is going to be a real treat. Double the fruit, double the fun.”