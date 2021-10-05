Short's Brewing Co. announces releases for the rest of 2021, including 2 variety packs

(WXYZ) — Short's Brewing Co., based in Northern Michigan, announced the new releases for the rest of the year on Monday.

The brewery said the releases include a stout that is a passion project of Joe Short, and a new beer that includes tips from blue spruce trees in Michigan.

Short's also plans to release two variety packs in time for the holidays – one for hosting people and one for gifting people. Check out the list of the beers below.

October

Super Delicious Stout - Nitro Session Stout - 4.4% ABV

6-pack cans and draft

"Get hip to the groovy goodness of a sessionably-drinkable nitro stout packed with all the bold, roasted coffee and chocolate flavor your heart desires and topped with that oh-so creamy nitro foam, but like, low abv, ya dig? Pour fast to experience the superior deliciousness of Super Delicious Stout, the best session stout you’ve never had."

Sticky Boots - Triple dry-hopped Double American Indian Pale Ale - 8% ABV

6-pack bottles, draft

"Thrice the dry hopping using Citra, Mosaic, Sorachi Ace, an Azacca makes Sticky Boots a Double IPA that comes at ya kicking with a well rounded bitter-to-fruity ratio. If Psychedelic Cat Grass is a feisty feline, Sticky Boots is its 23 lb Maine Coone cousin. You’re gonna get a big whiff of fresh flowers combined with mango, pineapple and guava. Once it hits your mouth you’re greeted with all those tropical fruit flavors in a big way, combined with a nice kiss of bitter to finish it out. Get frisky folks."

Spruce Pilsner - Imperial Pilsner - 9.4% ABV

6-pack bottles, draft

"Every June the Short’s team gathers and heads to the wilderness to hand-trim the fresh, juicy tips off of local blue spruce trees so that we can make a couple of very special beers, including Spruce Pilsner. This is a historic beer for us, one of the 13 beers in the 2007 Imperial Beer Series, and admittedly one of Joe Short’s favorites. But how does it taste, you ask? Exactly the way a spruce tree smells. If you love gin, if you love the smell of pine, you will love this beer."

Superfluid - Imperial IPA - 9.1% ABV

6-pack bottles & cans, draft

"Sorachi Ace, Citra, and Columbus hops are given center stage in Superfluid, a Double IPA that blends the power of a Midwest IPA with the fruit-forward pleasure of a West Coast IPA. Pineapple and coconut mix together with a resiny hop intensity to create an incredibly balanced and expressive brew. Superfluid has the power!"

Super Hoppy Holidays variety pack

18-pack cans with six styles

"Ho-Ho-Hop heads rejoice because this year's Super Hoppy Holiday pack packs a punch. We've upped the ante again this year with 18 packs of 12 oz cans (six styles, three of each) of our hoppiest favorites and some brand new brews. Inside, you'll be greeted by fan faves Double Psychedelic Cat Grass, Juicy Tree, and Yoda’s Blend. The pack also includes three BRAND NEW beers—Humongous Huma, a triple IPA; Snowglobe, a double hazy IPA; and Double MMMKay, a double pale lager."

November

Exterior Illumination - American Sour Ale - 5.3% ABV

6-pack bottles

"One of three beers brewed from hand-trimmed spruce tips every year at Short’s, Exterior Illumination is our very Short’s way of making a holiday brew. This American Sour Ale is packed with cranberries, black currants, and spruce tips and pours dark pink with a bright pink head. At first sip you’re met with a complex tart berry flavor that finishes with a quick kiss of dry spruce and hops. It is never too sweet, never too fruity, never too sour. We like to think Clark Griswold would be impressed."

Tried and True Variety Pack

12-pack cans, 4 styles

"Ever have those days when making up your mind is impossible? Us too. Enter Tried & True. The ultimate crowd pleaser with something for everyone, or everything just for you with classic beers that have been around and seen some things and represent all that is awesome at Short's. From our number one selling Light Lager to our big, bitter Mid-West IPA Huma Lupa Licious with Bellaire Brown and Soft Parade rounding out the pack. Have it all, and then have some more, you can't go wrong with Tried & True"

Goodnight Bodacious - Double Black IPA - 11.4%6

6-pack bottles

"Goodnight Bodacious is a big beer. Big on bitterness. Huge on hops. Doubly dark. It is a Double Black IPA that is unabashadley strong in flavors, hitting you hard with black barley and roasted coffee, complemented by dark juicy fruit and green earthy hops. Sip after sip will surprise, as the boozy qualities of this brew will become more prominent when it warms up. Embrace the absolute darkness."

December

Step into the Haze - Hazy IPA - 7.4%

6-pack bottles

"A hazy IPA brewed with a oat and a beefed up hop bill of Azacca and Mosaic, Step Into the Haze is creamy, full of orange and lemon scents, and loaded with orange and melon flavors. The tiniest punch of bitterness presents on the finish to complement all that juice. This IPA drinks real easy."