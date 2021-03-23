'Sensory Showtimes' returns to Celebration! Cinema

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Celebration! Cinema will re-launch later this month a moviegoing experience designed specifically for individuals and families with special needs, including autism.

“Sensory Showtimes” present current movies with modifications intended to make the presentation more comfortable and welcoming and will re-launch March 27, according to a news release Tuesday.

Modifications include:

Lower volume

Auditorium lights dim but remain on

Movies are presented in 2D with open-captioning and begin at show time with limited previews

A more accepting environment

Cheering, calling out and movement are welcome

The first movie in the new Sensory Show lineup will be “Tom & Jerry,” with “Raya & the Last Dragon” soon to follow on April 10.

Movies will be shown at 10:30 a.m., before other regularly scheduled shows, at select locations.